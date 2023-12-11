BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PAHC stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

