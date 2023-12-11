Bobcoin (BOBC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.56 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $740.68 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

