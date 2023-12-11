Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Buys 487 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

