Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

