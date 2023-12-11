Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $252.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $254.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

