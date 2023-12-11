Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 295,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,500,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

