Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.