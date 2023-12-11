Boone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the quarter. Enovis makes up about 9.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $27,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Enovis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enovis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

