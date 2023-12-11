Boone Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Boone Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Quanterix makes up 4.1% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Quanterix worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 84.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 646,884 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $23.04 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

