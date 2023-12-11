Boone Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 6.4% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day moving average of $264.50. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.26.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

