Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,137,475 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,475 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,264,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 108.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 79,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 237.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 569,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 237.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadiz news, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $218.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 1,686.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

