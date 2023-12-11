Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,600 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $185.00 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

