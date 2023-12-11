Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

ECL stock opened at $192.12 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

