Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 178,559 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,559 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

JD.com Trading Down 4.0 %

JD opened at $25.40 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

