Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $45.08 Million Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $45,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,746,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 503,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.42 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.56%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

