Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2,809.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $840.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $788.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.