Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 166.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601,703 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 8.58% of Sequans Communications worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 521.77% and a negative net margin of 64.06%.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

