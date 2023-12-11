Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1,147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,235 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

