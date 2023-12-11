Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $7.94 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $553.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.43. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

