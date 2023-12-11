Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,259 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

TTWO stock opened at $155.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

