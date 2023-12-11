Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 127,596 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,596 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Constellium worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,361,000 after purchasing an additional 767,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 77.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after buying an additional 392,614 shares during the period.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.75. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.