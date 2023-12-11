Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 13,806 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 164,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 105,138 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

