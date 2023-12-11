Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 9,220 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.