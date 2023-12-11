BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $207.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

