BOS Asset Management LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $258.71 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.