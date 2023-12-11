BOS Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

