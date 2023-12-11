BOS Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

