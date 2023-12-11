BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 11,408 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $136.96 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

