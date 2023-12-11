BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its position in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT opened at $135.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

