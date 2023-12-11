BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $331.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average of $302.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

