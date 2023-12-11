Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,320 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Prologis stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

