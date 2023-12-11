Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 2,635 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $145.40 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

