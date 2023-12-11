Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,050 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $20,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.