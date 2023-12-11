Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $67.07 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $67,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $298.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $298.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

