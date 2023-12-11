Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $64,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $310.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.