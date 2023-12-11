Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

