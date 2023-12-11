Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $438.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $443.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

