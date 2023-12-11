Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $411.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.64.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.