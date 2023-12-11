BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.0 million-$264.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.0 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.430 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. 1,369,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,566. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,615,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,615,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $786,830. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in BOX by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

