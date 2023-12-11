Braidwell LP Has $56.10 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,610 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 1.8% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $56,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 14.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

