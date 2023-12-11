Braidwell LP Has $88.02 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,562 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 2.9% of Braidwell LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Braidwell LP owned 0.96% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $88,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $117.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

