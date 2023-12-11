Braidwell LP Lowers Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Braidwell LP lessened its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,663 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned approximately 3.26% of OrthoPediatrics worth $33,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

