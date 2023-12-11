Brandywine Managers LLC Has $20.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brandywine Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 13.3% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brandywine Managers LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

