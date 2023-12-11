Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AES stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

