Brasada Capital Management LP Has $3.90 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $448.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.67 and its 200-day moving average is $445.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.