Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

