Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 337 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $411.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.07 and a 200-day moving average of $394.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.