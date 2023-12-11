Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 76 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

DE opened at $363.67 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.03. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

