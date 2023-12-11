BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND opened at $5.00 on Thursday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

