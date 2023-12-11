Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.58.

Braze Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Braze has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $1,927,470.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

